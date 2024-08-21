Democratic National Convention Day 3: 'A Fight for Our Freedoms' with Sen. Klobuchar

ABC News’ Selina Wang is joined by Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar to speak about the third day of the DNC.

August 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live