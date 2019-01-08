Transcript for Democratic Presidential Debate: Moments that mattered from night 2

This is America. And we are stronger and ready because of this diversion the first thing that I'm gonna do when I'm president is not a Clorox the Oval Office. The opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math. Americans right now are paying so much money for other health care. Vice president thank you just simply inaccurate in what you're describing the reality is that our plan that will bring health care. To all Americans under Medicare for all system. If we can't admit tonight what's in the plant which is banning. Employer based insurance we're not gonna deal to admit that went Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of doing as well. I don't want Matthew do in New York I don't know what magic do our. California but I tell you that's a lot of mighty good there won't be comfortable. People can find safety and opportunity at home instead of having to come to United States and mediator volunteer designers I have some guts on this issue thank you how I. Guts to say its plan doesn't make sense Barack Obama went out of his way to try to change the system and he got pushed back significantly. Centers over it was a response. Our. You Wimbledon President Obama more than anybody in this campaign you can't do it when it's convenient. Doctor the president's racist rhetoric should be enough grounds for everybody in this country. Devoted my out of office somewhat from civil. We need to reform this whole immigration system would first annual around the stage much more than our trust our current president on matters of criminal justice. Why the police officer who killed Erik Gardner is still on the NYPD. To be fired. They fired now for garner family they've gone through extraordinary pain they're waiting for justice and I'm going to get justice it looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past. And one of us hasn't. I was in the United States senate working with segregationist. Two of pols bussing left. Next start school system and Matthew. She put over 15100 people in jail for marijuana violations then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana you owed them an apology. Doesn't Martin Luther King. Who in 1967. Has broadcast our communities that we need to guaranteed minimum income and united destroy president there's a thing in my community who defeated the lady you don't even notably. I can talk to those. As white women in the suburbs that voted for trotman explain to them what white privilege actually is that when their son is walking down a street with a bag of Eminem's in his pocket wearing a variety. His whiteness is what protects them from knocking shots and. And no more subsidies for either one of those either way fossil fuel when they did weaken it worked at how we cannot work this out this time is up. Houses on fire. In the United States congress should start impeachment proceedings immediately on January 20. What do you what do you want wolf say together. Of the office did Donald Trump.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.