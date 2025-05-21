Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly dies at 75

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia has died, his office announced Wednesday morning. He was 75 years old.

May 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live