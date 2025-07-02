Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks calls Trump bill ‘biggest health care cut’ in history

ABC News’ Linsey Davis is joined by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) detailing Democrats’ plan to fight Trump’s megabill from passing in the House.

July 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live