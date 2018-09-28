Several Democratic senators walk out of meeting

Senators Whitehouse, Blumenthal, Harris and Hirono were among the lawmakers seen leaving a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee while it was in session.
09/28/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Several Democratic senators walk out of meeting
It it's a fundamental aspect of fairness and due process at the future have the burden of proving allegations. It's true yesterday. Yesterday's hearing was not a trial but trials. Have have rules. Based on common sense notions of fairness. And due process. Not the other way around. A person had allegations made against him in a public way and his reputation. And livelihood were at stake. It was only fair. That his accuser had the burden of proof. In my I've written in. This. Wasn't meant a U you folks that are for doc personal that your wolves set down. Maybe maybe a disorderly the rule if you don't know what the rules are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

Senators Whitehouse, Blumenthal, Harris and Hirono were among the lawmakers seen leaving a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee while it was in session.
