Democratic whip on looming shutdown: Elon Musk ‘pulled the rug out’

Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts says the GOP is “plunging us into chaos” as lawmakers face a Friday deadline to keep the federal government funded.

December 19, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live