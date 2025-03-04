What Democrats are expecting ahead of Trump’s address to Congress

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Democratic strategist Donna Brazile on President Donald Trump’s approval rating ahead of his speech to Congress and what Americans can expect.

March 4, 2025

