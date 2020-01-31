-
Now Playing: Navigating the Iowa caucuses as a voter with disabilities
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden discusses impeachment trial, son Hunter, and Ukraine
-
Now Playing: Democrats going head to head in advance of Iowa Caucus
-
Now Playing: Survivors of Auschwitz on why they all went back
-
Now Playing: US declares coronavirus a public health emergency
-
Now Playing: Senate Democrats' push for new witnesses voted down
-
Now Playing: Hundreds protest in Grand Central over police policies
-
Now Playing: Dramatic, new video from high-rise blaze in California
-
Now Playing: Moment Ted Bundy's ex-girlfriend saw his dark side
-
Now Playing: Severe weather expected before Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Gunfire erupts near Trump's Mar-a-Lago
-
Now Playing: Subway protest happening throughout New York City
-
Now Playing: In Kyiv, Pompeo does not dispute allegations in Bolton's book
-
Now Playing: Digital IDs now lawful in Kenya
-
Now Playing: Dow closes down 603 points
-
Now Playing: Florida panther kittens chill in the shade
-
Now Playing: Florida panther kittens find forever home
-
Now Playing: 2 in custody after police pursuit near Trump's Mar-a-Lago
-
Now Playing: Karma is real for this dad