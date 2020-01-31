Transcript for Democrats going head-to-head in advance of Iowa caucuses

On ABC's Rick Klein with the latest in politics this week. Eleven candidates to front runners and at least five Democrats looking to walk away with delegates that's the state of play and Iowa. Where Monday's caucuses will kick off the voting season. It's so close the candidates are naming names. What vice president what senator Sanders are offering is just a different approaches different vision in mind former mayor Pete go to judge needs a strong fit it. As those so there Amy Klobuchar who'd been sidelined in Washington with the impeachment trot. I don't have the lecturing to. Switch the channel and watch cartoons as one of my opponents suggested moderate Democrats are beginning to worry that senator Bernie Sanders. Could win Iowa and New Hampshire poll Michigan Pennsylvania Iowa. They're just not gonna blow for socialist former vice president Joseph Biden picking up on that the. Biden and Sanders are running one and two and Iowa polls and look who showed up in Iowa. In the middle of his impeachment trial using about running against Hillary Clinton or someone else stopped there. Crazy burning. Biden. Expects you would be that close. Recline in Des Moines, Iowa.

