Transcript for Democrats want John Bolton to testify in impeachment trial

But right now we must turn to the other big story this morning a major development and president fronts impeachment trial. The New York Times has obtained a draft a former national security advisor John Bolton as new book. And ended drab Bolton says president trump held up military aid to Ukraine because he wanted to ukrainians to investigate the Biden's. President trump overnight tweeted a fierce denial meanwhile Capitol Hill today Alan Dershowitz and it can stars scheduled to present arguments defending the president. ABC's Andrew divert has all the new. Good morning Kenneth and Kimberly yes as Trump's legal team begins to prepare and fight. These impeachment articles of impeachment a yet to be published book. Is ramping up democrats' demands to allow witnesses new witnesses and new testimony be admitted. In this trial. Democrats want one witness to testify more than any other former national security advisor John Bolton. A new report by the New York Times shows just how critical to the case he may be. According to the times for weeks ago Bolton submitted a manuscript to the White House of an unpublished book he wrote called the room where it happened at times says Bolton detailed an August 2019 conversation with trump. Claiming the president told Bolton personally. That he wanted to continue with holding military aid to the Ukraine until officials there launched investigations. Into Trump's rivals including Joseph Biden. ABC news has not independently reviewed the manuscript. This reported firsthand account undercuts what the president's lawyers argued in the impeachment trial over the weekend there is simply no evidence anywhere. Their president trump ever linked security assistance. To any investigations. President trump flatly denying a new report I never told John Bolton at the age of the Ukraine was tied to investigations into the Democrats including the Biden's and release the military aid to Ukraine without any conditions or investigations. And far ahead of schedule. Democrats feel this only boosts their case for additional witnesses and documents Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pleading to some moderate Republicans on Twitter to go against party lines and vote to introduce some new evidence in the trial. John Bolton has the evidence it's up to four senate Republicans to ensure John Bolton Mick mull Laney and the others with direct knowledge of president Trump's actions testify in the senate trial. And Bolton has said he would testify if subpoenaed by the senate meanwhile. The trial resumes this afternoon Kenneth Kimberly. ABC's newest correspondent making his America this morning debut and her desperate thank you.

