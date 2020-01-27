-
Now Playing: Adam Schiff: House is ‘considering whether to subpoena’ John Bolton
-
Now Playing: Pelosi insists Trump's removal from office not a lost cause
-
Now Playing: Democrats want John Bolton to testify in impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: President Trump's legal team set to continue his defense
-
Now Playing: World reels over the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant
-
Now Playing: Parts of call were 'inappropriate,' but not 'grounds for impeachment': Alice Stewart
-
Now Playing: 'Sometimes going negative is a necessary evil': Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: 'I know I don't have the highest name ID,' but 'we've got grit': Sen. Klobuchar
-
Now Playing: The 'House didn't do their homework' in impeachment inquiry: Sen. James Lankford
-
Now Playing: If GOP wants 'complete truth,' they should want to hear from witnesses: Rep. Demings
-
Now Playing: New poll shows Biden, Sanders leading the Democratic 2020 race
-
Now Playing: Impeachment trial of President Trump resumes in the US Senate
-
Now Playing: Lev Parnas releases extended audio clip of Trump dinner
-
Now Playing: Trump’s defense team makes case for just 2 hours
-
Now Playing: Explosive recording appears to show Donald Trump say about ambassador: ‘Take her out’
-
Now Playing: Trump's legal team set to begin their argument in the impeachment battle
-
Now Playing: Recording appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired
-
Now Playing: Recording appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired
-
Now Playing: Democrats make final push in impeachment arguments
-
Now Playing: New audio appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired