A virtual roll call at last night's Democratic National Convention and made it official Joseph Biden is the pardons party's nominee for president of the United States. The night featured the democrats' old guard with speeches from former president Jimmy Carter and than Bill Clinton. But also showcase at younger generation with a shared his keynote address. And after Joseph Biden made the case for her husband as a person and as a president Mary bruise is in Washington with more on the big. Overnight Democrats officially nominating Joseph Biden for president. The traditional fanfare replaced with a virtual cross country round of applause thank you very very much from the bottom are park in a sign of the times the delegates casting their votes not on a packed convention floor but spread out across the country isn't right to bridge the party's past to its future. You know what Joseph Bob Moses. Build back better. Instead of a single address this year all. And age and you know. Capping the night Jill Biden speaking from our old English class thrilled about Joseph Biden as a husband and a father who overcame great. Lost four days after bono's funeral. I watched Joseph shave. Can put on his suit. I saw him Steele himself in the mirror. Take a breath pretty shoulders back. And walk out into a world and. The woman who knows their nominee best telling GMA this morning she's glad the country is getting to see what she sees in him. I'm so happy that the nation got to see really. Who mind has been is because I've known all along how strong he is and what a great leader he is and what a great leader he will be for. For this nation. Now tonight it's come on here is this chart she will officially accept the party's nomination for vice president becoming the first black woman and the the first Asian American to do sell. Tonight will be a lot about trailblazers will also be hearing from Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Those former president Barack Obama Diane primary Bruce forest in Washington thanks Mary. An at a rate down some of the big moments from last night let's bring ABC news political director Rick Klein harrick. They gritty with him. As a doctor Jill Biden's speech check a very it's a stricken very personal tone she was talking about Biden as a high has been an as a father more than as a politician. Why isn't so. An important point to make it a convention. Terry and I think it's an attempt to re frame the conversation of this campaign as she talked about things like courage and leadership and togetherness and family. None of those are controversial notions except. You don't really hear president trump talk about any of those things he's running of course a very divisive campaign for president. I and I think the idea is to try to showcase Joseph Biden as the antidote. Not just of the policy questions of the moment but maybe to the entire from Barre and telling that personal story as only she can. As his wife of more than forty years I'd that I think is poignant and I think the setting. Doing that empty classroom I think spoke to a lot of Americans who can't wait to see a day where kids can safely back at those desks. Yeah for sure and that other speakers last night tried to bridge. Generational gaps in the Democratic Party had speakers from the old guard like former President Clinton and and that the younger more progressive side like congresswoman AOC. Did it work. It's hard to say if there were thought there were far more speakers frankly in the seventies or eighties even nineties in the case of President Carter then there war speakers like AOC and they're in their thirties. They did try to showcase this new generation of rising SARS of the seventeen. I different folks that we saw talking in in place of a keynote and I do think there was an attempt to try to reflect the diversity to cross section of the nation I found it. To be refreshing to see all those scenes and sights and sounds from 57 states and territories. After a long summer or we've all spent too much time at home. To stick take that virtual road trip in a road trip across the modern America that's said in terms of the speakers themselves this was still mostly old school proposition. But some big names didn't cross party lines last night to endorse Biden not felt a little bit different you have former Republican secretary of state Colin Powell. Late senator John McCain's wife Cindy and recording John McCain's voice and self. How effective do you think these endorsements could be to have Republicans like Ben and governor Jon Casey come out in support of a Democrat. The way I think about these endorsements is that there are many voters who take their cues directly from the though the word of a prominent politician but. But the attempt by the Biden campaign is something like this is to try to give Republicans permission essentially to vote for him. And when they see people that they're familiar with from previous conventions from previous election cycles some of the biggest names in Republican politics over the last couple of decades lining up for Joseph Biden at his convention. In May give other of Republicans independents some pause about. About whether they think they're able sits across or not and maybe just give that give a second look to Joseph Biden I think that's really what it is is just a put it. Within the realm of possibility for a lot of softer Republicans. Then there are also a lot of unknown unnamed security guard Jackman Britney apparently blurted out I love you the first time she met Joseph Biden in an elevator. And she turned out of the first person to officially put Joseph Biden's name in for nomination as president let's take a look at that moment. In his short time I spent would Joseph Biden I could tell he really sold me. That he actually cared. That my life meant something so I'm. And I know. Even when he went and so is important meeting. You take my story in there with them. That's because Joseph Biden. Has Rome in his heart for more than just himself. We've been to a lot. We have tough days ahead when nominating someone like that should be in the White House. As a good place to start. SYR I nominate my friend. Joseph Biden. As the next president of the United States. So Rick what was this story here why is it significant that she was the person to nominate him. It's a fantastic story and it's a classic Joseph Biden story they can only really happen in the modern media Ara so Joseph Biden when he and as all of the democratic contenders did to try to talk to the New York Times editorial board seeking an endorsement. And as he rode up the elevator he met. This security guard and he made a connection the photo rent went wild that happened to be at a camera crew captured the moment where she talked about how much she loves him. And they had a conversation just a personal connection that I've seen Joseph Biden do hundreds if not thousands of times over a very long political career he actually does this. And the fact that it was captured his genuine moment it's another Joseph Biden didn't get. That the endorsement for the New York Times but he did get something a lot more valuable which was this his record all of a personal connection with someone who just happen to cross paths with with Joseph Biden on a particular day. Looking ahead to tonight that the aim is a more perfect union and all culminates with senator Pamela Harris receiving the nomination for vice president. What can we expect from this moment. It's a striking a little of senator Harris we've seen through this convention the only glimpse of her yesterday what she was like the rest of us side in her. In a sweatshirt and with the pony tail on on the couch watching the convention. This is going to be her night and I think as Mary talked about that the trailblazing women that we see setting up the night. It's to say a lot about it seems to hear from Hillary Clinton hearing from Nancy Pelosi senator Elizabeth Warren and also President Obama the first black president the fact that he is going right before her I think is telling. And we're told that she is going to be the case directly to the American people about why Joseph Biden is the perfect candidate against Donald Trump of course is her speech it's her moment but there's been so much buildup to this it's been a whirlwind week or so since her selection and this is gonna be her chance that to show what she's made of and Rick we can let you go without. Play a little unconventional game that fans love this isn't a fans don't recline the mayor reading papers I was doing. Still Friday and it would be nominated to a presidential ticket for a third time after his nominations as vice president in 2008 and 2012. Which two men had been on presidential tickets. Five times. Five times on a presidential ticket all of a Franklin Roosevelt. I think I think. You have to include as as one of them come. I don't I can't think of another. Another five time candid I'm and a blank on the second one all right. Richard. Nixon Nixon and now of course Nixon admitted nominee in 1960 the vice president 2004 that in the the president ran for reelection 30. What you have credit though it that's not bad. By and also declared his candidacy winning the nomination will be no surprise to him who was the last presidential nominee drafted by his party's convention. I think you'd have to go back to at least Stephenson to find a national. Nominee it doesn't happen anymore this is almost no scenario you can imagine but used to be that yet you went into a convention there were a lot of delegates that didn't know they went with favorite sons and now. And they went and found a consensus choice and very impressive Rick Klein earlier this week we asked you when and where the first Democratic Convention was but. What and where was the first Democratic Convention where a party platform. Was adopted. The platform. Prominent. Commented I'm gonna say the platform dates to the 1920s. But I'm not gonna I'm not going to be able to that to. 1848. In global power only off by eighty years I looked around that one cancer a lot closer than I would have been that historic brick sign we love. Playing with you we love getting updates from you thanks so much. And be sure to tune in tonight at 7 PM eastern for ABC news live special coverage of night three of the 20/20 Democratic National Convention. George David and Linda Davis will re here to bring you the latest again tonight 7 PM eastern right here on ABC news live.

