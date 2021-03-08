Democrats press McCarthy to resign after comment 'hard not to hit' Pelosi with gavel

An aide to McCarthy said "he was obviously joking" without commenting further.
Democrats press McCarthy to resign after comment 'hard not to hit' Pelosi with gavel
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is facing calls from Democrats to apologize. Or even resign after telling GOP donors it would be quote hard not to hit House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with the gavel and aide says McCarthy was just joking. OK. A OK. Yeah. Just last week Pelosi called McCarthy I'm more on after he criticized the house chambers new maps mandate. In response to McCarthy's new common a pool OC spokesperson slammed what he called McCarthy's quote threat of violence.

