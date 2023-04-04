How Democrats & Republicans are responding to Trump’s indictment, arraignment

ABC News’ Averi Harper joins former GOP operative Sarah Isgur and former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D.., to talk about the political fallout from the indictment of former President Donald Trump

April 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live