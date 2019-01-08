'Democrats spent more time attacking Barack Obama than they did attacking me': Trump

The president commented on the second Democratic presidential debate at a rally in Ohio Thursday.
0:23 | 08/01/19

Transcript for 'Democrats spent more time attacking Barack Obama than they did attacking me': Trump
When I was watching these so called debate last night. And I also watched the night before that was long long television. And the Democrats spend more time attacking Barack Obama. Then they did attacking me practically.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"0:23","description":"The president commented on the second Democratic presidential debate at a rally in Ohio Thursday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64721732","title":"'Democrats spent more time attacking Barack Obama than they did attacking me': Trump","url":"/Politics/video/democrats-spent-time-attacking-barack-obama-attacking-trump-64721732"}