Transcript for Democrats talk impeachment post-Mueller hearing

Everybody welcome to the briefing her mind NBC's Devin Dwyer on this Friday great to have you with us today. A lot of news to get to today starting with a big push. On Capitol Hill not that the Muller testimony is over to keep the pressure on president trump today. House Democrats announced that they are keeping impeachment on the table. But even as public support for that step process is waning in this country today party leaders announced. I that they will keep the spotlight on president Trump's behavior all summer long. We will proceed one we have what we need to proceed. Not one day soon. The decision will be made in a timely fashion this is an endless. And we have heard that strongest possible case. And that's not analysts either. Some have argued that because director Mueller was reluctant to testify. And seemed older than some remembered him his work is somehow diminished. It is not. We will continue to seek testimony. From key fact witnesses. As many veto the committee is authorized several additional subpoenas. Our work will continue into the August recess. And we will use those subpoenas if we must. And animist Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler today announcing a path forward Ben Siegel our Capitol Hill reporter was here. Investigative reporter Catherine folders here as well catalysts are you because you're never you're there you questioned him said the committee. Is gonna pursue documents they want interviews from some of the witnesses that were in the Muller report and today he also filed a lawsuit. Just a short time ago to keep the pressure on as they head into the some. Yeah he finally are calling this. Application to the court and what they're requesting specifically is grand jury information in all of that underlying evidence in Muller's report now they don't know what's in it. They kept saying we don't know what we don't know but they think that this can act as they're describing it it minds as to whether to pursue. Articles of impeachment now it's unclear whether he and they will get their hands on this grand jury information and of course they just were in this. Big applications at the court that's about fifty pages into making at the argument that they need this for more information into their investigation into. Structure adjustment to remind everybody grand jury material he is typically buy walked kept protected kept confidential it's the the witnesses who came forward by Robert Mueller over the two years gave testimony talked about some things for example they witness president trumps doing. And that is typically kept private that the Democrats want to come out. He didn't invent Elaine here elements have been I think an important point here is we kept asking. What is it that you think you'll see here right in what president as the senate danger per dangerous precedent and we know that. And the Department of Justice has been an accommodation process with the committee now they have allowed some members to come over and see other documents under. About you underlying the report. And what was interesting is. And a background Collison the lawyers today they said that some of their members who went over to DOJ to see some of the information under the redacted portions that we haven't seen. They saw things. Then they believed. Were imported enough for the American public to see and that they might be able to find out through the grand jury material and Danny. Even as many people are saying this is case closer little White House wants to move on and turn the page thirteen million people. Saw Bob Mueller testified this week house Democrats. Initially were sort of muted after his performance for more of them now are actually joining the call for impeachment proceedings. That's right reducing its slow but steady drumbeat of new Democrats coming on board of these calls. As of today we have over a hundred house Democrats. Sounds like a big number triple figures but that still is still only about four in ten house Democrats about 20% of the entire house is there tipping point yeah. Would you what number do we need to hit what is so we see a hundred year when a -- need to hit to actually. Open impeach I think it's not about who is for impeachment but who isn't right now Nancy policy she says her job mr. Defend her conference offend the majority make sure that she's protecting some of these members from moderate districts if we see more moderate some of these freshman from areas that are. Traditionally Republican stronghold of some of those members come out for impeachment in greater numbers that could be a very good indicator that they might be going down that and meanwhile as the political off fight. Continues the Senate Intelligence Committee has just released its first installment. Of their bipartisan. Our review into our elections security it was some pretty urgent warnings for states or Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Has been covering that side of the story here because emits this political bickering. As a very real and urgent threat pose to the torn torn elections. Happy you know a lot of things have been made about Muller's testimony but the one thing that he was most resolute about. His effectiveness is up ongoing threat from the Russians he said you're doing it as we sit here. And the senate intelligence report amplify that I think one of the things that struck me about the report is this notion that the Russians while he didn't change any need to. And while he change no votes they were probing all fifty states. It's you have fifty states in view this line in particular parent graphic you're struck me didn't report said that the Russians were in a position. To delete or change data at least in the state of Illinois no indication they didn't then that they were poised to do it right they got access to hundreds of thousands. A voter information files. That creates the potential for great folly. And the fact that they were looking at vulnerabilities in all fifty states a lot of intelligence officials are very concerned about. What we're really up to what are they planning now if you're. Like mean you've dealt with counterintelligence officials and people Wanda dark side of things if you will they'll tell you things like could you do when voter information. Well if you have people in need on the states and we know the Russians from TomTom have had people in the United States. You can mail things is people like follow your voter registration is now expired. You cannot show up send that to people like a week before the election and 1020000. Votes could be a huge difference so. Yes it's that created that clandestine aren't those types of things that they're concerned about. And potentially on the on the cusp of doing again as we head into the next election right and is tied to sources in the concern about the concern about. The capabilities of the Iranians. The Chinese and others to impact the election. But clearly. Putin and Russians according to our intelligence officials are law enforcement officials they attacked between sixteen election and their crime to do and again. If we don't improve the security and you saw dust up yesterday as well about we did what Zuma that's a perfect segue because. Congress has passed 380 million dollars already to beef up state. I asked election security systems but how I'm house and senate Democrats want to put forward even more money they want to require states. Geez paper ballots Mitch McConnell the majority leader in the senate wasn't having any of it. Here's what he said yesterday blocking a measure an election security. It's very important that we maintain the integrity. And the security. Of our elections in our country. And it Washington involvement not and it could be undertaken with the extreme car. Extreme care and all thoroughly. Bob partisan basis. Obviously. This legislation is not up. It's just a highly partisan bill was signed folks who spent two years popping up a conspiracy theory about present trop and Russia. So no new legislation for now but the fight continues Pierre Thomas or Chief Justice correspondent thank you so much Catherine folders. Thanks for your reporting then is gonna stick around this but if you're bringing in. Our guest and now of someone who has it firsthand. Experience. On state level elections Tammy Jones is the president of the Florida State association. Supervisors of a election she's a Republican. And she has been in intimately involved for over a decade in the administration. Of Florida's election process Terri thanks so much for joining us your states won a fourteen. That requires paper ballots. And in this country also. Understand your the first and only state to use a network monitoring service and all your county's. I'll tell us about how that works in have you detected any malicious activity since you implemented via that system. Well that is correct we are proud of Florida on 67 counties plus the state. Patents. Joined. Have been monitored system partner networks. Just when he isn't that sits next. Under 53 deployed nation why are censor us. We are 68 it's so we are 44% of the opera center's out their Florida outlining his leading the nation with secure our hearts. And M where it to tell me what is an Albert sensor for for folks who don't know the technology. What does that actually do. I'm this Spencer actually detect any intrusion with yours stop. So it will notify you immediately you'll get around I'll get emails or text messages. You get alerts galore if there's a problem enters its stock. And we've had this in place most counties tiger plays for the 2018 elections. And we just wrapped up this year with a couple katic that joint. Com and finalize the process of all our counties in onboard so how confident are you in Florida you're Sinegal a leader on this. That between twenty election. Will be completely sick year if you are you feeling good about that. I really do I feel like Florida hats. Made some initiatives to and better prepare ourselves. I'm surprised isn't Carter's families are focused on this issue. It's happy Boston's 2016 as far as the knowledge we have gains since the threat. That we know is real than ever change and we can never say per shirt that. Things like this couldn't happen but I can tell you one thing that we we doom Florida we have paper ballots. We can always go back and catalyst paper ballots we have her original ballots so we have. Balance this summer verdict come in let's say. Someone did timber the database and bettors names are permanent and an going to vote. I don't we offer every single person comes then a ballot without being turned away. So finger art where you know we're gonna protect the an aberrant we want voters to competent. That we have done the things. The state of Florida hats. Made improvements joint sixteen. I miss some then that we are among never let our guard down. We are you working with the stay right now and joint election security announced it. But I mean then you know worksheet in life in our system again and more work into insurer. That there's no open holes or windows two Eddie abilities. They are or were working to fix summit everything will be in place an ardent. I think each one each when he presidential preference primary. And so that is spent a large part due to an infusion of cash and investment investment as you said more than a dozen states don't have those paper ballots because they don't have. Having at least invested the resources and that's in that system. Grow quickly before before I let you go I do it we you have to move on an MRI wanna get your take what you thought yesterday's someone who oversees Florida's elections. When you heard Bob Mueller say. This week that the Russians are back at it right now and a dad. That were you in any anyway. I'll I. It doesn't surprise me that you know we these threats are every day in if you look if you look around armed. Several county disease state agencies not to collect in the election world that all over the country. You hear these things happen and so. We can never let our guard down and Florida we have invested millions of dollars. To put the infrastructure in place that's neat at. Working with the state on things important key factor. Morgan table. This so we're ensuring that we're trained and more ready not staying in. You know we have things in place yet to make sure that has something happens our data and remember. There's two different systems when you talk about voter registration end. The tabulation system and remember I think the key thing to remember in the tabulation system as Florida is not look to the Internet it's not networks. So I think that's really important people and oh yeah last students not. Connected to a connected online which is a key is security right point which we did hear the Senate Intelligence Committee talk about as well Tammy Jones brought a time to thank you. So much great to hear your perspective from the Florida State elections. Point of view Tammy Jones president of forested association of supervisors of elections. Are to Capitol Hill now and a major bipartisan compromise this week that will help keep the government running Ben Siegel is back as he's been covering this. Then Republicans and Democrats are crowing about this budget deal. It ended their declare victory the president's been tweeting about it and this is a good bringing Democrats and do it. I'm it raises government spending by billions of dollars but it's not necessarily good news if you're millennial. Right politically for the moment it's Smart politics for Democrats and the Republicans the president there might permanent shutdown but if you're millennial this is something that essentially kicks the can down the road we're spending adding more money to the national debt it's not clear how it's can be paid off this woman fully paid for. So there's actually one congressman try to get the name of the spill changed. To the kick the can down the road act. Symbolic measure but that was of course expressing frustration about what this is doing for future generation. You have future generations. The offered as these numbers take a look at why that rising national debt well actually cost you. If you're a millennial. The foundation says this that. By increasing the debt it basically will increase interest rates for everybody will be more expensive to borrow money and that in turn. Would mean if you're an average family of four. I by 20/20 seven you'll have 2000 dollars less. In your annual income by 2037804047161000. That is if nothing is done about the skyrocketing. National debt so there's a real a dollars and cents. They are don't know ever in my guess is any wounds aren't. She's here with us now Hillary Allen is actually leading a campaign right now millenniums across the country. To get plugged again on the national debt Hillary joins us now Hillary agreed to CA you know I got me honest the national that's not really sexy topic. Among most people how do you I do you salad how do you break through and give people a pay attention and care about this. Yeah well you know it's not easy but. From from Washington in my acting like the but when he got back here an act that. Jack sixteen year is. Security and it becomes the any more generation. And very sobering very quickly. So we look at those facts and figures are pulling. No. And there is definitely an appetite. Caps its currency. To reach across the and to work immediately. And and bipartisan. Desire. To put pressure art eaters and so that he can start that to happen congregations in her utter and later. And what do you think the answer is like in a nutshell what what are you tell 122 year old who says. And you know what what should I be telling my congressman to do about the national that. There's no silver bowl and that's why our program opt is so much I. How to have a constructive dialogue and understanding. The real implications. Because is what we have to do it yeah reduce the amount. Some hurrying out in the quickest way pops possible any suffering that our economic consequences. And the lottery waste the that they couldn't. So it's really a combination and I support and that collaboration. And young people are really buying into Italy he how poll Pratt in Washington politics today and they know what's at stake forgotten their major and they want to change. Pamela meals for Sherman and then Mo the national debt tied to Social Security tied to Medicare a lot of younger people are starting no one knows in particular should start to move into. Middle aged looking at retirement both sorts of things and all of the some of those benefits may disappear if congress doesn't. Act now absolutely questions about whether those will be around and in twenty or thirty years and also what gets someone other an important national issues you have infrastructure. You have health care things and people need to spend money on in congress estimates that who's on of course that's all made much more difficult when you have the and to. It was dead the debt and deficit important matters and of course the big picture here that Payne today is the fact that the congress is now approved this. A budget deal for the next two years but it raises spending has been said. By several hundred billion dollars adding to that did Hillary Alan thanks so much. With the Optus campaign and join us national campaign and when meals are pushing for more attention on the net. Op out to Los Angeles now battle stick around for this is well for the first ever national summit and young political leaders. With American mayors the United States conference. Mayors is hosting this events to empower sixteen between two year olds to get involved in the policy making process take on issues. Likely dead and also heal our politics starting with the local level we're joined now by Joseph two month. Who is one of the participants in the summit out and LA just have great to see you Joseph is a Duke University student co-founder. The grassroots organization bridge the divide which is. When you tell us about it Joseph but this is a group you founded two to help our young people talk a different political persuasions talk to each other. Yes exactly thank you so much for having me. I've birds are divided we started about three years ago and we worked to facilitate conversations. Across party lines between young people. As you know it's a very polarized time at our country so we think it's really important to try to bring people together across these boundaries that we have. And sort of just promote stability hadn't. A productive conversation because I mean we don't necessarily see that at the national level. With our leaders anymore yet. Yeah we we certainly don't I want to ask you specifically. Joseph about this controversy that's boring right now on that on the campaign trail between these these house Democrats that the president has singled out as the squad. And and his campaign now embracing this idea of race. As we headed towards morning Tony in the send her back. Movement have you had conversations about that it is me in your group and on your campus how is that being processed how do you bridge. That divide if you will. Well we actually haven't had any conversation specifically about that at this point I'm but I do think that it is. Indicative of just they greater polarization and and that arm movement away from the center that we're seeing on both sides. So I hope that we can tried to arm. You know pushed back put that pushed past those labels and identify you know person for grossed out Americans. You'll want to bastard this country it's just that we may be see different ways of getting ourselves we have had conversations specifically on not but I think it's. A great topic to talk about arm and try to process. As young people. Joseph tomb of West Virginia Duke University student found her bridge the divide coming to us live from Los Angeles in the first ever. Young people conference with the US conference of mayors thanks so much Jessica for being on the show appreciate it have a great weekend. Speaking of bridging the divide bend there was a little bit of that going on Capitol Hill today House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a meeting. With with Alexander costs you pretend he's the squad leader of this god a Tulsa this is all out. So this goes back a couple weeks. Congressman O'Costa Cortez in the squad they were upset about. A immigration border relief package for the mind and crests at the border they thought Pelosi cut a raw deal. With the senate with Republicans and were upset about it there is some sniping on social media some sniping in interviews and this was an attempt to bury the hatchet even though policy letter sent today she didn't think there was a hatch. Apparently she didn't and here's what she said after meeting. With an OC. This we have our differences respect that instead of making a big issue we sat down today we head. Good meeting and that the congresswoman is at very gracious. Members of congress. We can't very well. Positive conversation about our districts and how we represent them a country and now we need to meet the needs to diversity of America the challenges we've made. Click here at them for their family had it's different but still fans we can't had a meeting to clear there. And they cleared the air and then they sent out this tweet standing side by side. Is he said it was a positive means well so little bit of the coup by our moment right. Yeah I think so I think it was also good me for Nancy Pelosi in that. Leaving congress for six weeks are reassessing gets to get this out of the way it sort of start over and didn't come back for with a fresh start later in the fall later this fall it's relations going in the opposite direction among Democrats out the campaign trail to Saint Mary's sharper elbows being thrown ahead in the next debate penalty happens the hatches are out any time. Are to crack reporters have been following an on the trail Molly Nagle she covers Joseph Biden and Kirsten Gillibrand she's on the road right now is that Rodriguez joins us from Los Angeles as well she's cover and Bernie. Sanders and Cory Booker guys great to see you let's let's start with you Molly because. I'm the polling front runner is heading into this next to me he's already talking about how he's going to be. A quite a bit tougher on some of his opponents on stage he's on the second night. That's right he is not be as polite as the first debate that he was part of Joseph Biden. At a fund raiser talked about how he's not gonna don't be afraid to hit back at some of his opponents like Cory Booker and Pamela Harris if they do you go after him when he's standing shoulder to shoulder with them. On Wednesday night when they take the debate stage. I he's gotten into fights with both of them over his criminal justice history both have criticized him. Comfort for different issues in the past including busing and Cory Booker and criticizing Joseph Biden for his role. In the 1994. Crying bell access there are clearly making it known that he's not going to have an issue. Yet if that first debate highland basically the theme of the first debate was Connell Harris attacking Joseph Biden on issues are bracing bossy. It Saudi like this second debate. Is going to be a gang up attack on Joseph Biden over our criminal justice reform and mass incarcerations here's Corey Parker just a few days ago on how to ride respondent. Let me tell you right now it is easy to call probable problem racist. Didn't know that courage to act that is Walt yeah. We're. Did racism throughout her life. Don't just tell us what you gonna do tell us what you've already done. Got a good chance in poorer communities would you become president if you haven't been a champion. Already. Org news that's true number one. The true and know the significant for incarceration. Occurred before the crime ridden. One number two. If you look at the mayor's record in Newark. One provision that room the current pattern practice this behavior. His police department was stopping and frisking people mostly African American men. Says so then very interest in there because. It does seem that this is again this major playing for the African American vote Joseph Biden has traditionally had. We're pretty robust support from that community but you've got com only Harrison now Cory Booker trying to kick that a way should this is. And a strength for a very long time but now you have as you said these other candidates who their path to victory relies on that group too so you're gonna see them as as they've already started to become much more aggressive. Highlighting known criminal justice reform policy bussing policy other things. On that front was that Rodriguez let's bring you into this as well because there's also now. Some line of attack video opening up coming into Pollack from execution Gillibrand who struggled. In her candidacy she's now issue in some veiled threats against her rivals just yesterday said that she thinks there's some democratic candidates running. Who don't believe it's a good idea for women to work outside the home them there. She said there are some who think the need to movement has gone too far you've been talking to her campaign who does she who's she talking about. You know police really don't know where those come comments are coming from but we did hear from the Cory Booker campaigned. Those commons that he Maine while the National Urban League conference in Indianapolis. His campaign tells us that the comments weren't a veiled swipe at buy and they're saying it does speech misery in on Monday before bite and release is. Policy proposal for crime reformed. And they're saying that this is more so a veiled attack towards the entire democratic. Presidential field. Not getting specific just yet real quickly let's say you're also covering Bernie Sanders he's playing to come into this next debate. I'm Tuesday and Wednesday much sharper elbows on how. Health care as well. Yes the yesterday a while he was holding a town hall in downtown Los son Los Angeles. Someone in the audience asked him you know what's gonna happen to all of the people who want to stay on their private insurance what happens when they go on to Medicare for all. Thirty said it's not that people like their private insurance. They like their doctor is and he also added that his opponents. Are spending a lot of money an a lot of time trying to dismiss the benefits say he says he's lived in Medicare for all. Yet he was timed at Joseph Biden there to Donald Trump finance while on the Republican Party and insurance industries it's certainly going to be a lively debate Tuesday Wednesday. In Detroit was that the whole team will be there mowing angle as well thank you both very much Ben Segal a matter of fact check desk. Off finally today before you have push off one at issue is something that caught our eye if you haven't already seen as some line. It's generated a lot of us president trump standing before this unusual presidential seal on an event with young. Are conservatives this week on the laughed is the official presidential seal on the right. Is the one it was on the screen behind him if you look closely. Those are golf clubs being held there by the the eagle. But then look even closer and it's a two winged eagle with two heads looks a lot like the Russian Federation coat of arms on the last turns out there was a goof up. And whichever CO they use has a Russian influence to it to their ego. Of every weekend I'm Devin Dwyer here in Washington make Schwarzenegger currency back here Monday. At through third.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.