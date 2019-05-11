Trump demands identity of whistleblower The president continues to target the whistleblower, whose report prompted the House of Representatives to begin an impeachment inquiry.

Federal prosecutors demand Trump’s tax returns Trump's legal team claims they will take the case all the way to the Supreme Court.

Donald Trump insults Beto O'Rourke at rally The president criticized the former Texas congressman, who on Friday announced he's dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.