Democrats ‘are going totally insane’: Trump

More
President Donald Trump said at a rally in Kentucky, "The radical Democrats are going totally insane.”
1:12 | 11/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Democrats ‘are going totally insane’: Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:12","description":"President Donald Trump said at a rally in Kentucky, \"The radical Democrats are going totally insane.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66754157","title":"Democrats ‘are going totally insane’: Trump","url":"/Politics/video/democrats-totally-insane-trump-66754157"}