Democrats walk out of Senate committee vote to advance Trump's court pick Emil Bove
Sen. Cory Booker called on the committee's Chair Chuck Grassley to allow further debate on Bove's nomination, but Grassley declined.
July 17, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Trump underwent vascular testing because of leg swelling: White House2 hours ago
Elon Musk posts on X criticizing Trump’s handling of the Epstein files3 hours ago
17-year-old arrested in murder of Maine paddleboarder10 minutes ago
Miley Cyrus on her Disney roots and new visual album3 hours ago
Senate passes $9B in spending cuts -- including cuts to public broadcasting, USAIDJul 17, 2025
3 dead as Catholic church in Gaza damaged by 'apparent' Israeli strike, church saysJul 17, 2025
Woman behind emojis reveals the newest ones coming to your phoneJul 17, 2025
Volunteer grandpas help bridge generations of menJul 17, 2025
Connie Francis, 'Pretty Little Baby' singer, dies at 87Jul 17, 2025
Why the 'Gen Z stare' is more than an internet obsessionJul 17, 2025
Notre Dame's head coach Marcus Freeman talks upcoming seasonJul 17, 2025
Drake escalates fight with his own music labelJul 17, 2025
Obamas break silence, address divorce rumorsJul 17, 2025
Backstage at the 2025 ESPY AwardsJul 17, 2025
New Jersey man killed by lightning as severe storms hit NortheastJul 17, 2025
New report blames pilot in Air India crashJul 17, 2025
Roblox unveils new tech to verify ageJul 17, 2025
Flood threats in the Midwest and Gulf CoastJul 17, 2025
Trump calls his supporters 'stupid' and 'foolish' for demanding Epstein filesJul 17, 2025
New bodycam footage shows attempted breach at Atlanta's airportJul 17, 2025
Bob Iger talks Disneyland's 70th anniversaryJul 17, 2025
Biggest moments from the 2025 EspysJul 17, 2025
Latest on dentist accused of murdering wifeJul 17, 2025
Attempted abduction caught on cameraJul 17, 2025
'I need your help': Man goes on notebook quest for brother with autismJul 17, 2025
Carlos Greer talks Primetime Emmys nominationsJul 17, 2025
Police test gun allegedly found at home of suspect in 'American Idol' double homicideJul 16, 2025
Police arrest heavily armed Oregon man near U.S. capitolJul 16, 2025
Engine fire on passenger jet forces emergency landing in Los AngelesJul 16, 2025
Multiple tornadoes reported as severe storms slam the MidwestJul 16, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Celebrating 20 Years of ShondalandJul 04, 2025
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022