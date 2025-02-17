Demonstrators protest mass government layoffs outside of US Capitol

ABC News' Jay O'Brien reports from the protests outside of the U.S. Capitol building as the Trump administration and DOGE begin mass government layoffs.

February 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live