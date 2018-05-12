Dems threaten to block Republican from taking seat amid election fraud investigation

The incoming Democratic House Majority Leader said his party may block a North Carolina Republican from taking his seat in Congress amid an election fraud investigation.
0:40 | 12/05/18

New questions surrounding the election fraud investigation in north Carolina Republican Mark Harris. Is holding a slim lead in the congressional race as officials look into possible tampering with absentee ballots. A man who worked for Harris is a focus of the investigation. And now the incoming house majority leader Steny Hoyer says Democrats may refuse to seat Harris until those questions are resolved. New protests overnight as Republican lawmakers and Wisconsin debate whether to weaken the authority of the incoming governor who was a Democrat. Demonstrators chanted slogans like respect might vote the outgoing governor Scott Walker was heckled during a Christmas tree living ceremony.

