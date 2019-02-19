Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein plans to leave in mid-March: Official

More
Jeff Rosen, the current deputy at Transportation, is newly-confirmed Attorney General William Barr's top pick to become deputy attorney general, according to the official.
0:35 | 02/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein plans to leave in mid-March: Official
New details this morning on the expected departure of the Justice Department official. Who's been overseeing the Russia investigation in administration official familiar with the matter says deputy attorney general rob rose and Stein told colleagues. He plans to step down in the middle of next month. ABC news had previously reported that Rosen Stein would leave once William Barr was confirmed as the new attorney general. The move means bar will oversee the conclusion of the Russian probe and determine what about the probe to make public sources say Rosen Stein's exit. Has nothing to do with reports that he discussed taking steps to remove president trump. From office.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61159529,"title":"Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein plans to leave in mid-March: Official","duration":"0:35","description":"Jeff Rosen, the current deputy at Transportation, is newly-confirmed Attorney General William Barr's top pick to become deputy attorney general, according to the official.","url":"/Politics/video/deputy-ag-rod-rosenstein-plans-leave-mid-march-61159529","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.