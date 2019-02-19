Transcript for Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein plans to leave in mid-March: Official

New details this morning on the expected departure of the Justice Department official. Who's been overseeing the Russia investigation in administration official familiar with the matter says deputy attorney general rob rose and Stein told colleagues. He plans to step down in the middle of next month. ABC news had previously reported that Rosen Stein would leave once William Barr was confirmed as the new attorney general. The move means bar will oversee the conclusion of the Russian probe and determine what about the probe to make public sources say Rosen Stein's exit. Has nothing to do with reports that he discussed taking steps to remove president trump. From office.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.