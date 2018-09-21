Transcript for Deputy AG once suggested recording Trump: Sources

Sources familiar with the memo is a former deputy FBI director Andrew McCain confirmed to ABC news. Did according to the memos allegedly written by McCabe during a conversation in May of 2017. Between him. In deputy attorney general rob rose and Stein. Broke Stein suggested McCabe or others where a while you're when speaking with Donald Trump. First reported by the New York Times wrote in Stein also allegedly. Discussed recruiting cabinet members to invoke the 25 amendment to remove mr. trump from office for being unfit. The time says mr. Rosen Stein made these suggesting in the spring when he seventeen that could the president firing. Of FBI director James Holmes at the White House into turmoil. Mr. Rogen and was just two weeks into the job at that time. Broken Stein wrote a memo critical column he's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigations. Outlined in used by the president. Who said he fired call me. Based on road and sons recommendation. In a statement Rosen Stein strongly denied the times' reporting saying the New York Times story is in Akron and factually incorrect adding. Based on my personal dealings with the president there was no basis to invoke the 25 amendment. According to enter McCain's attorneys McCain turn over his memo to the special counsel's office when he was far you're. In accord the New York Times article these comments could have been said in jest with no real intention of ever recording the president. Zachary keys ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.