Transcript for Deputy attorney general depicts latest GOP critics as cowards

No way we operate the department justice and the way this administration operates is not a certain way you see caricatured. In the media that there's no doubt. By anybody in the Department of Justice that we are complying with the rule of law we are our and forcing the priorities of the administration there have been. Significant changes obviously and and some of the department's priorities but be applied in the way that's consistent with the rule of law. So I'm not gonna answer this in the context. Any current matters to you shouldn't draw any inference about it but the Department of Justice has in the past when the issue a rose. Has upon and that. A sitting president cannot be indicted as a lot of speculation media about this I just opening hours that's that's when the issue rose. Somebody in the department reached a legal conclusion and that's what it's. Any reaction to the news that certain members the house freedom caucus have talked about acting up. Articles of impeachment despite your best efforts to comply with their document request. They came to resist leaking their own drafts. I was all hell elaborate on that I. I saw that perhaps I mean I don't know who wrote it it really does illustrate though. Really important principle of the rule of law and a distinction between the way we operate the department we make mistakes. That's not to say were flawless but. The way we operate the Department of Justice if we can accuse somebody wrongdoing. We have to have admissible evidence credible witnesses me prepared to prove our case in court and we have to fix our signature to the charging. That's something that not everybody appreciates. Not a lot of talk about five's applications. And many people that I it's the talking about it seem not to recognize. What its applicant files applications actually. A warrant just like a search warrant. In order to get a fights. The search warrant need an affidavit signed by career federal law enforcement officer who swingers. That the information affidavit is true and correct the best of his knowledge and belief. And that's the way we operate if that's wrong sometimes it is. If you find out listening incorrect and there that person is gonna face consequences sometimes there are innocent errors. But if not you can face discipline or potentially you could prosecution so. That's the way we operate you know we you we have people who were accountable and so I just on the news today about documents like that. That nobody has the courage to put their name on and that they leak in that way but I can tell you that there were people who have been. Making threats privately and publicly against me. For quite some time and I think they should understand why now the Department of Justice is not going to be stories we're going to do what's required by the rule of law. And any kind of threats that anybody makes. Are not gonna effect the way we do our job we have responsibility.

