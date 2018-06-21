DHS Secretary addresses controversial immigration policy

More
"Of the 12,000 UACs that are currently housed within HHS facilities, 10,000 are unaccompanied," Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said.
0:44 | 06/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for DHS Secretary addresses controversial immigration policy
And indeed it very clear her exit of the 121000. You EC's that are currently houses an HHS facilities. 101000 unaccompanied which means 101000 of those kids percent here without a parent without a legal guardian. In hints of smugglers in the hands of traffickers. Anyone who's ever asked those children are looked at the facts. It's each park I mean these children some of them are raped or abused. Many of them com their party recruited into a game because that was the only way they could survive the travel. Says this is not only a humanitarian issue from that perspective. But we have what we dissent Kenyans suspected terrorists that we know of trying to travel here day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56064620,"title":"DHS Secretary addresses controversial immigration policy","duration":"0:44","description":"\"Of the 12,000 UACs that are currently housed within HHS facilities, 10,000 are unaccompanied,\" Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said.","url":"/Politics/video/dhs-secretary-addresses-controversial-immigration-policy-day-trump-56064620","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.