DHS secretary 'not aware' Putin tried to help Trump win 2016 election

More
Kirstjen Nielsen spoke to reporters after holding a classified briefing on Capitol Hill.
1:18 | 05/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for DHS secretary 'not aware' Putin tried to help Trump win 2016 election

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55354860,"title":"DHS secretary 'not aware' Putin tried to help Trump win 2016 election","duration":"1:18","description":"Kirstjen Nielsen spoke to reporters after holding a classified briefing on Capitol Hill.","url":"/Politics/video/dhs-secretary-aware-putin-trump-win-2016-election-55354860","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.