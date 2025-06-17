DHS Secretary Noem in hospital after reported allergic reaction: Officials

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was taken to a Washington, D.C., hospital by ambulance for an allergic reaction on Tuesday, a DHS spokesperson said.

June 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live