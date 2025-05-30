'Well, we all are going to die:' GOP Sen. Ernst defends Medicaid cuts at town hall

Constituents at the Iowa town hall event raised concerns that proposed cuts to Medicaid under Trump's "big, beautiful bill" could threaten the lives of individuals who lose access to health care.

May 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live