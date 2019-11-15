Transcript for ‘It’s been a difficult time’: Ex-ambassador to Ukraine

And I really want to know how it felt to have you war reputation sullied. Not for. State and nation. But for personal gain. You spoke about how your service is not just your own personal service it affects your family. And today we've seen you as this former ambassador of this 33 year veteran the foreign service. But I want to know about you personally and how this has affected you personally and your family. It's been a difficult time I mean a a private person I don't want to put all that out there but it's been a very very difficult time because. The president does have the right to have his own. Or her own ambassador in every country in the world but doesn't pleasant. President have a right to actually maligned people's character I mean I may not be against any law but I would think it'd be against decorum. And decency. I mean there's a question as to why they're kind of campaign to get me out of Ukraine happened. I'm because all the president has to do is say he wants a different ambassador. And in my line of work on perhaps in your line of work as well all we have is our reputation. And so this has been a very painful period. Positive. I really don't want to get into that and thank you for asking. Because I do care. I also want to know how what you think it affected your fellow. Colleagues. In the foreign service. My Republican colleagues have said that since you receive such adulation from any embracing from your own fellow colleagues. That what occurred the incident never occurred with the president. And he's cronies you know. Maligning your reputation how does that had a chilling effect on the ability. And the morale within the foreign service can speak. Yeah I think madness. I think that. It has had exactly that a chilling effect not only an embassy keys but throughout the State Department. Because people don't know. Kind of will people know whether. And there are efforts to pursue our stated policy. Are going to be. Supported. And that is me. That it's a dangerous place to be.

