Transcript for DNC 2020: Night 2 key moments

I crossed this country. Educators parents first responders. Americans of all walks of life. Are putting their shoulders back fighting for each other clues of how I think giving up. We just need leadership. Worthy of our nation. Worthy of the U. Communist leadership to bring us back together. To recover from this pandemic. And prepare for what ever else is next I know. Bittersweet into across this nation to jam. He will do for your family and what he did for ours. Bring us together. And make us halls. Carry us forward. In our time that's neat. Keep that promise. Of America. Found all of us. The presidential election is the world's most important job in her. If he had we have our leader and help us solve problems create opportunities. Give our kids better tomorrow. It's a tall order this year we'll Dakota nineteen outbreak I'm glad to killing 200000 people and destroying millions of jobs and small businesses. Hundred Donald Trump is fluent. Conversely should about it she's under control. And we soon disappear when asked about disillusioned best he shrugged and said. It is what it is. We didn't have to be this way bill. Millions of jobless 170000. Americans have died from clothes and Donald Trump says it is what it is. President should never say it is what it is. President Lincoln. Honoring the great sacrifice at Gettysburg didn't say it is what it is president Roosevelt seeing a third of the nation go pound steel clad in nourish. Didn't say it is what it is. America Donald Trump has quit on you. Need a president would dignity integrity in the. Experience to lead us out of this crisis some history class in the future its children are learning about this moment they are learning about our pain. Our brief are wearing. Them but they're also learning about a man named Joseph bison about how he restoring decency to our government. Her in to our democracy. They're learning about how we conquered a pandemic. It's still united for racial injustice. Our economy back and then before John Lewis marks just cross this bridge in 1965. To demand the rights. A lifetime later. Lights when. This great. Unfinished business mister chairman coming July Buick stopped and then. To begin our virtual trip around America. Our journey begins and the site on a major step forward. Alabama cat. Eight votes for Bernie Sanders. And the great state of Alabama cash. 52 votes for our next president of these United States and Joseph Biden. On behalf of the governor Apolo what's unless the voting. The American somewhat Democratic Party. Me proudly. Cast in the open boats for our next president of United States of America. Oh but it was what we've done our freedom to live without field Florida cast of the seven votes important Sanders and 119. Votes for our next president Joseph. By Donald Trump's pretends Russia didn't attack our elections. And now he does nothing about Russia putting a bounty on our troops. So he won't defend our countries he doesn't know how to defend our troops the only person he disinterested as defending. This himself. This is the bottom line it's our interests our ideals and our brave men and women in uniform cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump. Joseph Biden will be a president we will all be proud to salute. With Joseph Biden and the White House you'll never down. He will stand with our friends and stand up to a adversaries never the other way around he would trust our diplomats and ourselves community. Not the flattery as dictators investors didn't make it his job to know. Yeah anyone dares threaten us he will stand up to adversaries. We're strengths and experience they will know he means business. In this election our future is on the ballot for my generation it will define the rest of our lives. We need to tackle climate change we need to end its systemic racial injustice. Please make health care available for everybody and we need to rebuild an economy that helps working families. He can do this he can reach these new frontiers but only with the president. What he came here for our country and what together we can do to build a better world it's up to us let's get it done. Let's elect tells and next president of the United States are users of personal integrity and judgment. Chelan and understand that some unused committed to an advantage for an American. Jose families. He's arrived question Brothers moment in the nation's history. Please. Then vice president Joseph Biden has officially been dominated by the Democratic Party has not candidate for president of the United States. And heard united parents gave me you can see why she's a lot of my life. Iraq of our family she never gives you so much credit. But the truth is if she's the strongest personal notions of back phone like a ramrod. She loves fiercely cares deeply nothing stops her when she set your mind getting something right. And you know for all of you out there across the country. Just stake of your favorite educators gave you the confidence to believe in yourself. That's the kind of First Lady maybe maybe maybe this Jill Biden will be the Scotland.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.