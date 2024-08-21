DNC attendees discuss top speakers and pressing issues

ABC News spoke to DNC attendees about highlights from the convention and what they hope to see from the campaign before the 2024 election in November.

August 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live