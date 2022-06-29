'DoItAll' does it all: Rapper becomes New Jersey council member

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke to rapper-turned-councilman Dupré Kelly about his continued dedication to Newark, New Jersey, and the importance of "governing where you grew."

