DOJ to drop police reform agreements with Louisville, Minneapolis

The Justice Department said Wednesday it is moving to drop police reform agreements reached with the cities of Louisville, Kentucky and Minneapolis. ABC News' Alex Mallin reports.

May 21, 2025

