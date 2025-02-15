DOJ files motion to dismiss charges against NYC mayor

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani discusses the Department of Justice’s motion to dismiss the charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams after seven prosecutors resigned in protest.

February 15, 2025

