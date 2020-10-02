Transcript for DOJ has ‘open door’ to information from Giuliani on Ukraine, Bidens: Barr

Senator Graham says. Rudy Giuliani will be providing the department of provisional. If it's Ukraine's items. What is the process we're receiving this information. Who evaluated and is this something that you killed himself. Mars as I've previously said the BD the DOJ. Has the obligation to have an open door to anybody. Who wishes. To provide us information that that they think is relevant. But as I did say to senator Graham in in we have to be very careful. In. The within with respect to any information coming from the Ukraine. There are a lot of agendas in the Ukraine a lot of cross currents. And we can't take anything we received from view crane at face value and for that reason. We had established area and intake process in the field. So that any information coming in about Ukraine could be carefully scrutinized by the department. And it's intelligence community community partners. So that we could assess its provenance. And its credibility and you know that is true for all information. That comes to the department relating to the Ukraine including. Anything mr. Giuliani might provide.

