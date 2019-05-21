Transcript for Don McGahn no-show at House Judiciary Committee hearing

I'm captain potters here on Capitol Hill former White House counsel to underpants failed to show up to a House Judiciary Committee hearing today after he directed my president's I'm. Not to testify about events related to special counsel Robert Mueller from Russia investigation now the chairman of the committee. Tearing out my balance to date to consume look contempt citation against him sing in the committee's subpoenas are quote. Not optional be hearing lasted all of twenty Foreman and says members face an empty chair reserved for McCann. Act a witness table. Republicans are accusing Democrats of staging a spectacles who attacked trump. The top Republican on the panel Doug Collins said quote that theater. It is open now chairman Jerry Nadler said the committee will ultimately hear from again even if they have to secure a court order count against. Attorney did say in a letter to the committee them again while he feels obligated to respect the president's wishes but if the committee. And the White House can come to an agreement he will of course comply. Catherine Connors reporting for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.