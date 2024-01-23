Donald Trump addresses supporters following projected New Hampshire win

After being projected the winner of the primary, Trump calls opponent Nikki Haley "delusional" for saying Tuesday night she is still in this race. "I don’t get angry, I get even," he said in response.

January 23, 2024

