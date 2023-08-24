Donald Trump en route to Georgia to surrender

The former president's plane has taken off to Georgia , where he'll be fingerprinted, have his mugshot taken, and undergo proceedings at the Fulton County Jail like any other criminal defendant.

August 24, 2023

