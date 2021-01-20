Transcript for Donald Trump's final remarks as president

Thank you very much and we love you Knight can tell you that from the bottom of my. There's been an incredible four years. We've accomplished so much together I want to thank all of my. Family and my friends and my staff and some of the other people for being here I want to thank. You for your effort your hard work people have no idea how hard this family work. At a much easier life but they just. They did a fantastic job but just want to thank all. I want to thank mark meadows is here someplace right there aren't what they are. But it's been down. It's been something very special we've accomplished a lot our First Lady has been a woman of great. Grace and I'd so popular with the people so popular with the people in fact. Honey would you like to say. Being your first baby was my latest on. Thank you very I love. You would be my thoughts and hey thanks god bless you old. But that's obscenities. And god that things you. What else has to be said. But what we've done. What we've done has been. Amazing. By any standard. We rebuilt the united states military. We created. A new force both space tourist that it itself would be a major achievement. Or a regular administration we were not a regular administration. We took care of the events 91%. Approve already they've never had that before the Mets have given us the VA. The vets have given tacit approval rating like has never been before. We took care of our vets and beautiful that's they were. Very badly treated before we came along. I had as you know we. Get them great service and we pick up the bill than they can go out and they can see a doctor they have to wait long periods of time. We've got it so that we can. Steadily. Get rid of people that don't treat our events properly we had we didn't have any of those rights before what I came and so our vets happy hour. People are happy. Our military is thrilled we also got. Tax cuts the largest tax cut and reform in the history of our country by far. I hope they don't raise your taxes. But if they do like Joseph you so. If you look at the regulations which I consider the regulation cuts to be maybe even more important that's why we have. Such good and have had such good. Job numbers it job numbers have been absolutely incredible. What we started had we not been hit by the pandemic. We would've had. Numbers that would never have been seen already our numbers are the best ever view look at what happened until February. A year ago our numbers were at a level that nobody had ever seen before. And even now we really built it twice we've got it nobody blames us that the whole world got it and that we that built it again. And now the stock market is actually substantially higher than it was at its higher point. Prior to the pandemic. So it's really did say we built it twice. And you could receive. Good to see incredible numbers start coming in if everything is so out of left alone be careful. Very complex be careful but you gonna see some incredible things happening. I had. Remember us when you see these things happening in view it remember us because. I've looked in at. Obligated elements of our economy that are set to be a rocket ship out it's a rocket ship about we have the greatest. Country in the world. We have the greatest economy in the world and as bad as the bad debit was. We were hit so hard just like the entire world was hit so hard places that thought they got away with it didn't get away with it this suffering right now. We did something that is. Really considered a medical miracle they're calling it a miracle and that was the vaccine. We got the vaccine developed and nine months and set of nine years or five years or ten year. A long time it was supposed to take a long time many many years to develop a vaccine we have. Two out. We have another one coming almost immediately. Had. It really is a great achievements though. You should start to see really good numbers over the next few months I think you're gonna see those numbers really. Skyrocket downward. And I can only say this. We have worked hard. We've left it all as the athletes would say we've left it all of the field we don't have to. We don't have to come and say we'll never say and a month when we're sitting in Florida where not going to be look at it each other and saying you know we only worked a little bit harder you get where potter. And we had a lot of obstacles and we went through the obstacles. And we just got 75 million votes and that's a record in the history of history a sitting president. That's an all time record by a lot by many millions in the history of sitting presidents it's been really just an honor. One of the things were very very proud of is the selection of almost 300 federal judges and three great Supreme Court justice. That's a very big number that's a record. Setting number and so we've done a lot and there's still things to do. First thing we have to do is pay our respects and I love. Doo the incredible people in families who suffered so greatly from the China virus it's a horrible thing that was. Put on to the world. We all know where it came from but it's a horrible horrible thing so be very careful be very very careful but. We want to pay. Great love great love to all of the people that have suffered and looting families who have suffered so greatly. So with that I I just want to. Say. You are amazing. People this is a great great country. It is my greatest honor. And privileged to have been you president. I will always fight for you. I will be watching I will be listening. And I will tell you that. The future of this country has never been better I wish the new administration. Rate locked in great success. I think they'll have great success they have the foundation to do something really spectacular. And again we put it in a position. Like it's never been before despite the worst play to hit. Since. I guess you'd say 1970. And over a hundred years ago. And despite that. Despite that the things that we've done have been just incredible. And I couldn't have done and done it without you so just. Say good bye. We love you. We will be back in some form. And again. I wanna just in. Living I want to thank vice president Mike offensive Karen. I want to thank congress as we really worked well with congress. At least certain elements of congress. But we really did we've gotten so much done nobody would be about so what I do what a thing there's I don't want to thank all of the great people of Washington DC. All of the people that we. Or quit to put this miracle together. So. Have a good life we will see you soon thank you.

