‘I don’t see how you have the votes’: GOP congressman on Trump budget bill

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., talks about Republican opposition to the legislation, officially titled the "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act.”

May 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live