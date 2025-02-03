Dow and S&P 500 recover some losses after Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico

Trump paused the tariffs on Mexico for one month following a conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, prompting the stock market to recover some of its losses.

February 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live