Transcript for Dr. Rick Bright testifies before Congress

Today the world is confronting a public health emergency unlike any we've seen in over century. We are facing a highly transmissible. And deadly virus which not only claims lives but also disrupts the very foundations of our society. The American health care system is being taxed to limit. Our economy is spiraling downward and our population is being paralyzed by fear. Stemming from a lack of a coordinated response. In a dearth of accurate clear communication. About the path forward. Americans yearn to get back to work to open their businesses and to provide for their families. I get that. However what we do. Must be done carefully. With guidance from the best scientific minds. Our window of opportunity is closing. If we fail to improve our response now based on science. I fear that pandemic will get worse and be prolonged. Nobody is likely a resurgence of colored nineteen this fall in me greatly compound that by the challenges of seasonal influenza. Without better planning to what its winning who'd be the darkest winter in modern history. First and foremost we need to be truthful with the American people. Americans deserve the truth. The truth must be based on science. We have the world's greatest scientist. Led us lead. Let us speak without fear of retribution. We must listen each of us can and must do our part now. On Tuesday doctors found she delivered a message in the voice of this clear and trustworthy. As encouraged us to act with caution as we return to our daily lives. We should listen to him and other scientists are in their expertise. While waiting park here and the vaccine. Which I believe will come there are things we must do immediately. We must increase the public education about the basics washing hands social distancing appropriate phase covering. There's simple but critical steps to buy the idle time until this vaccine. We need to ramp up production and essential equipment and supplies. Including raw materials in critical components. Shortages of these increased the risk to our front line health care workers and they deserve the best equipment to protect themselves. We need to facilitate equitable distribution of essential equipment and supplies. And finally we need a national testing strategy. The virus is here. As everywhere. We need to be able to find it isolated and stop it. We need to have the right testing for everyone who needs it. We need to be able to Trace contacts isolate quarantine inappropriately. While striving to develop a care. Initially. Our nation was not as prepared as we should it then. As we could and then. Some scientists. Raised early warning signals that were overlooked. And pages from our pandemic playbook. Where ignored. Some in leadership. There'll be plenty of time to look back to assess what has happened. So we can improve. Right now we need to focus on getting things right going forward. We need a comprehensive plan that everyone knows and everyone participates and congress has taken important steps to support the response and there's much more we can do. With your help we can get through this crisis. Working cooperatively and it cooperatively with our global partners we can and will succeed in finding a cure recovered nineteen. That's success depends on what we do today. We will either be remembered for what we did. For what we failed to do to address this crisis. I call on all of us act. To ensure the health safety and prosperity. Of all Americans. You can count on me to do my part. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.