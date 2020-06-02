Dramatic vote acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment

More
ABC News’ Mary Bruce weighs in and describes how Congress will move forward after such a divisive process.
1:30 | 02/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dramatic vote acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"ABC News’ Mary Bruce weighs in and describes how Congress will move forward after such a divisive process.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68786109","title":"Dramatic vote acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment","url":"/Politics/video/dramatic-vote-acquits-trump-articles-impeachment-68786109"}