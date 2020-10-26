Transcript for Early voting continues around US

More than 61 million people have already cast their ballots in this election which is 42%. Of the total number of votes are cast. In 2060 with eight days yet to go early voting kicked off in places like new York and California this weekend and polling location some massive lines. Here's what some of the voters who got to the polls early. Had to say. I think this country's sit at the very critical juncture. Ayalon. You know just do whatever I can do my part. And it to make sure you know five boys CN people's voices are heard I think it's very. American citizen's responsibility to die defense against Watson Harry herald. Sister civic duty is to come on out. It may have sold well part time. And so well this. Fade Kobe's face and so was really easy to go and cast a vote and get my little stick their. Just to beat the crowds because he knows coming early. You know it's it's to benefit from meat has an hour and I can't really might not be able to take that time off to actually prone to voting day. And it's going to be this going to be crowded again that day so. To come in early is that there's a big advantage. Nice game. I'd rather get it done get it and feel good about it now you might civic duty. Can be ready for what had happened to make sure I'll get fit at all noted hero I'm excited about it there's a brown. Definitely a lot of enthusiasm among voters.

