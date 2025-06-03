Education Secretary Linda McMahon on proposed 2026 Department of Education budget

The Senate Appropriations Committee held a hearing on Capitol Hill for a review of President Donald Trump's Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the Department of Education.

June 3, 2025

