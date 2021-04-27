Transcript for Effort to recall California governor has enough signatures to trigger election

An effort to remove California governor Gavin Newsom has an us signatures to force a recall election Newsom a first term Democrat says he is not going to take the fight lying down. The recall campaign picked up momentum over news sun's corona virus restrictions after he was spotted at a fancy restaurant while urging Californians to stay home. If he survives the recall vote he will be up for reelection next year Caitlin Jenner is among the Republicans running to replace.

