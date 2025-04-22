El Salvador rejects lawmakers' request to visit Abrego Garcia

Rep. Yassamin Ansari is one of the Democratic lawmakers that went to El Salvador seeking the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, telling ABC News "this is about due process for everyone."

April 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live