-
Now Playing: What you need to know about Election Day 2020
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden speaks to voters in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: How Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won a historic election | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris speaks to Joe Biden on the phone after historic win
-
Now Playing: Joyous celebrations in the streets of Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden releases statement after winning White House
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden is set to become the next president of the U.S.
-
Now Playing: All eyes on Supreme Court on Obamacare ruling
-
Now Playing: Shakeup at the Pentagon after defense secretary fired
-
Now Playing: Trump refuses to accept the results of the election
-
Now Playing: 'Smooth transition to a second Trump' term, Pompeo says
-
Now Playing: Experts on Trump’s refusal to concede, Pompeo’s ‘second administration’ remark
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: Unprecedented voter mobilization effort in Georgia: ‘Organizing gets the goods’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Future of Affordable Care Act at stake in Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: Runoff for Georgia Senate seats set for January
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court hears latest legal challenge to Affordable Care Act
-
Now Playing: Imprisoned former US Marine speaks from Russian jail
-
Now Playing: Obamacare appears likely to be upheld in Supreme Court