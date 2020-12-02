Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters in New Hampshire

More
Warren spoke to supporters as she and Joe Biden battle for fourth in the New Hampshire primary.
14:48 | 02/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters in New Hampshire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"14:48","description":"Warren spoke to supporters as she and Joe Biden battle for fourth in the New Hampshire primary.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68925139","title":"Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters in New Hampshire","url":"/Politics/video/elizabeth-warren-addresses-supporters-hampshire-68925139"}