Transcript for Elizabeth Warren unveils new 'Medicare-for-all' plan

I want to bring in professor Jeffrey Joyce who's director of health policy at USC in LA. Debbie professor Tracy with us there you are below but here I am very curious say sort of dig deep into the numbers annals of Warren put out. She puts a price tag on a possible Medicare for all plan. And basically says that it will cost in her estimate twenty point five trillion dollars over ten years in increased federal spending. ICS mint that are all over the board from half of that to almost double that. What do you make of that accident and and how are experts coming up of an estimates at all. Com each. Or health care she shifting some immigrants from employees. Who K now through higher premiums through their employer. And shorten percent of her 2.0 twenty trillion dollars is coming solid tax on large employers. So in essence it's somewhat or just moving shells in one place to an. Mom I think broadly speaking you can raise revenues she's raising. On average let's say two trillion dollars per year until lot considering we currently the federal government raises. Three point six trillion dollars and in fiscal year 20/20 two she's talking about an enormous increase in revenue. Coming from different sources which she says is basically shifting. Other costs of health care from one pocket to the federal government. But workers particularly middle class workers will be better off because they will not be paying health insurance premiums option X era. So I think probably our aims are admirable to cover. Not everyone I think obamacare trying to move in the direction as well what's less clear is whether this controls health care spending more Ali. She's also banking on big C evenings in this plan you know there's a big debate in Medicare fraud policy as you're aware about whether. You could save you money the federal government was supplying insurance to everyone could if that would be power acted by people using more health insurance if they have free health insurance would they go to the doctor more. Do you buy the idea that she be able to save trillions of dollars for the federal government. It if everyone had health insurance and she was able to roll out a Medicare for all plan. The two general areas of cost savings or administrators so there are multitude of private insurers and other companies. You're down 1 central administrations he would say something on administrative costs. I think there is savings are somewhat overstated because there's tends to be inefficiency and fraud. In Medicare we don't seem as much in the private sector. This or another aspect as she's going to regulate prices she's basically going to say we're gonna have a Medicare prices for the commercial world. And so there could be savings by lowering prices that's generally when the big savings. But you're absolutely right people don't like co payments and deductibles and things of that nature. But they do reduced people's use of health care services and most evidence suggesting doesn't adversely affect and people don't go to the doctors regularly. In generally not doesn't on the in their health. But it human tree and we've seen that's not a country such as Europe and Canada if you make it free. People will consume more services and where the only cost is there waiting time at our office. I want to ask you about that a that east yield. Had everyone reimbursed at a Medicare Medicaid rate it just wouldn't be a not are you hearing concerns from hospitals over the idea Medicare for all. Yes some is definitely RR traverse health care system armed. Shifts costs from one group to another so right now the privately insured commercial payers pay much higher eased. In Medicare. Pays and that's even significantly higher than what Medicaid days so in essence of it we have everyone paying Medicare rates as of today. Medicaid rates would would be. Are lower than national or be a bumper hospitals. But their big game from commercial product haters we're all so yes there were definitely be some pain to hospitals and they would have to cut back on services. Or trying to find cost savings and other areas and I think that's one of the incentives years to say. We're gonna give you a lower price you're gonna have to adjust. Professor Jeffrey joy is that. Director of health policy USC thank you for bringing all of your expertise as Americans and voters dig into these numbers and his proposals from the candidates thank you so much. Or person.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.