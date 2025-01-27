Elon Musk blasts ‘past guilt’ ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day

Jodi Rudoren, editor-in-chief of The Forward, discusses remarks made by the tech billionaire during a virtual appearance at a campaign event for Germany’s far-right AfD party.

January 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live