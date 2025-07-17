Elon Musk posts on X criticizing Trump’s handling of the Epstein files

Billionaire Elon Musk posted on X over the last day, flooding his feed with criticism of President Donald Trump and his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

July 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live